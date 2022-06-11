Favourite Family Recipe: Natalie’s French onion soup

INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 large sweet onions, sliced
- 2-3 leeks, sliced, white part only, rinsed
- 1 tsp sugar
- Lemon pepper
- 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 8 cups homemade veal stock or 3 tins consommé with 3 tins water
- 1/2 cup drinkable red wine
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Croutons and finishing touches
- 2 tbsp butter, softened
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp grated garlic
- 6 slices of French bread
- 1 tsp grated lemon zest
- 2 cups grated mozzarella
- 3/4 cup grated Emmental
- 3/4 cup grated Gruyère
- Other favourite cheeses are applicable as well!
METHOD
Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until it begins to brown and gives off a nutty aroma. Add onions, leeks and sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until vegetables are very soft. Season liberally with lemon pepper. Stir in flour and cook for 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add stock and red wine and bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes to combine the flavours.
Preheat broiler. Mix butter with olive oil and garlic in a small bowl. Spread butter mixture onto each side of the bread. Toast the bread in a pan over high heat or broil each side in the oven.
Divide soup into six oven-safe soup bowls and place on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle lemon zest into each bowl and top with the toasted bread. Combine grated cheese in a medium bowl. Cover toast with grated cheese. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling.
