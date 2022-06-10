Menu

Fire

Man charged after RCMP say fires ‘intentionally set’ in Salmon Arm, B.C. on Wednesday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:11 am
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on.
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

A Vernon man has been arrested and charged following a suspected arson at Salmon Arm business on Wednesday morning.

RCMP said two fires were intentionally set Wednesday at a building that contained both a business and residence in the 800 block of 28 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm.

“Upon hearing suspicious noises and smelling smoke, the occupants of the residence contacted emergency services and exited the residence without injury,” RCMP said in a press release.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and found a man inside.

“Investigators were able to quickly determine that the fires had been intentionally set using an accelerant,” RCMP said.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers arrested Steven Albert, 42, of Vernon.

He appeared in court Thursday and has been charged with break and enter and arson.

Albert remains in custody and is expected to appear again in court on Monday.

