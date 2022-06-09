Menu

Canada

Royal Ontario Museum offers free admission to main floor galleries for summer 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 12:29 pm
Royal Ontario Museum. View image in full screen
Royal Ontario Museum. Google Streetview

The Royal Ontario Museum will allow visitors into its main floor for free this summer in an effort to draw crowds.

Starting today and running through Sept. 25, the first floor galleries will be accessible to the public without a fee.

The main floor includes the First Peoples gallery, as well as the China and Korea galleries.

A spokesperson for the museum says the goal is to redefine the role the institution plays in the city.

Read more: Toronto announces major public events, festivals to proceed for spring and summer 2022

They’re positioning the museum as a gathering place where visitors can stop in and have a coffee or lunch.

Experimenting with free admission is common among cultural institutions looking to boost attendance, and a model the Art Gallery of Ontario has also utilized.

The AGO allows visitors in for free on Wednesday nights, and those 25 and under never have to pay admission.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
