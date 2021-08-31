SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Royal Ontario Museum to curate COVID-19 experiences with 2 exhibitions this fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 3:47 pm
People wearing masks walk by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, on Friday, June 26, 2020. View image in full screen
People wearing masks walk by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, on Friday, June 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — The Royal Ontario Museum is launching two exhibitions this fall chronicling experiences of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Sept. 18, the Toronto museum will unveil a collection of more than 100 masks made by creators across the globe.

“Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression” will include about 40 face coverings made by Canadian artists and designers.

The ROM also plans to present a crowdsourced collection of art that aims to show what the pandemic looks like through a child’s eyes.

“My Pandemic Story: Youth Create Portraits of a Pandemic,” which debuts on Oct. 9, features 50 works submitted by Ontario artists aged four to 18 expressing their emotions and experiences of the COVID-19 crisis.

Both exhibitions are set to run through Feb. 21.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
