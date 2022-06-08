Menu

Canada

New Ukraine ambassador calls European energy crisis an opportunity for Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 3:03 pm
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv speaks at an event to announce 600 internships for Ukrainian students affected by the Russian invasion in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv speaks at an event to announce 600 internships for Ukrainian students affected by the Russian invasion in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Ukraine’s new ambassador to Canada says Canadian oil and gas companies can help in the fight against Russia by entering and expanding into the European market.

Yulia Kovaliv made the remarks at an energy industry conference in Calgary, one day after presenting her credentials to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in Ottawa and formally assuming the ambassadorship.

Kovaliv says Europe needs Canadian energy to help replace the barrels that will be lost by 2023 when an EU embargo on Russian oil comes into effect.

Read more: Russian oil PR, advertising consultants named in new Canadian sanctions

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says Russian oil production is expected to fall around 18 per cent from 11.3 million barrels a day to 9.3 million barrels a day by the end of next year.

EIA statistics show Russia was exporting 7.8 million barrels per day of crude oil at the end of last year with 60 per cent of those exports going to Europe.

Kovaliv says replacing those barrels will be a major challenge for Europe and could be an opportunity for Canada.

Click to play video: 'Eye in the sky: Teen drone pilot helping Ukraine’s military with surveillance' Eye in the sky: Teen drone pilot helping Ukraine’s military with surveillance
© 2022 The Canadian Press
