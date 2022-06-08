Menu

Canada

Two men rescued from Bay of Fundy, N.B. as fishing boat sinks

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 3:22 pm
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) says two men were rescued Wednesday. before a fishing boat sank in the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick. . Submitted by Owen Wong

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) says two men were rescued Wednesday, before a fishing boat sank in the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick.

The two men called a mayday late in the morning after the vessel began listing, meaning it was taking on water. They then went into a life raft.

Missing fisherman found off coast of Nova Scotia after crew abandons vessel

The JRCC tasked a Cormorant and a Hercules aircraft from CFB Greenwood to rescue the men.

But before the aircraft arrived, the Grand Adventure ferry leaving Grand Manan, N.B. spotted the sinking fishing boat and launched an inflatable boat to help.

Two men rescued from Bay of Fundy, N.B. as fishing boat sinks - image View image in full screen
Submitted by Owen Wong

Two men were taken out of the life raft and are believed to be in good condition, according to the JRCC. They were taken to hospital after the ferry docked in Blacks Harbour, N.B. and the aircraft were called off.

Lt.-Cmdr Brian Owens  said “they were lucky there was a vessel in the area,” adding that nearby vessels can be assigned to search and rescue if the need arises.

“Professional sea goers know this and are able to help out if there is need, and that’s what happened today.”

