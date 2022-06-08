Two men rescued from Bay of Fundy, N.B. as fishing boat sinks

Send this page to someone via email

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) says two men were rescued Wednesday, before a fishing boat sank in the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick.

The two men called a mayday late in the morning after the vessel began listing, meaning it was taking on water. They then went into a life raft.

The JRCC tasked a Cormorant and a Hercules aircraft from CFB Greenwood to rescue the men.

But before the aircraft arrived, the Grand Adventure ferry leaving Grand Manan, N.B. spotted the sinking fishing boat and launched an inflatable boat to help.

Two men were taken out of the life raft and are believed to be in good condition, according to the JRCC. They were taken to hospital after the ferry docked in Blacks Harbour, N.B. and the aircraft were called off.

Lt.-Cmdr Brian Owens said “they were lucky there was a vessel in the area,” adding that nearby vessels can be assigned to search and rescue if the need arises.

“Professional sea goers know this and are able to help out if there is need, and that’s what happened today.”