Fire destroys two houses, motorhome in Vernon, B.C.

Two houses and a motorhome were destroyed by an explosive fire Wednesday morning in a Vernon, B.C., neighbourhood.

Fire officials said the damage to several properties in the 200-block of Longacre Drive is significant, but no lives were lost and one firefighter was injured as they worked to douse the flames.

The fire started in a motorhome at around just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, and by the time crews arrived it was engulfed in flames and the fire was moving toward the garage of a nearby home.

“During the initial fire response, there was an explosion that occurred. The fire continued to extend into the rest of the home and into the roof of a neighbouring house,” deputy fire chief Russ Friesen said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, both homes and the motorhome have been lost. A second recreational vehicle also received significant damage.

“This has been a tragic event, however, we are grateful to say that all occupants of both homes were safely evacuated and the residents are now receiving assistance through Emergency Support Services (ESS).”

Firefighters from the District of Coldstream, BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong attended the scene. At the peak of the response, approximately 30 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the fire and ensure it didn’t spread to any other neighbouring structures.

“We would like to thank our neighbouring fire departments for their assistance during this event,” said DC Friesen.

One firefighter was injured during the response and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The firefighter has since been released from hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and Vernon Fire Rescue said the investigation will take place over the coming days.