Canada

‘Incredibly tragic’: 1 person dead in Vernon, B.C. house fire

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 5:55 pm
‘Incredibly tragic’: 1 person dead in Vernon, B.C. house fire - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A person died in a house fire in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday evening, RCMP said in a release.

On Oct. 19, shortly after 11:45 p.m., police received a request for assistance from Vernon Fire Rescue Services to attend a house fire in the 6900-block of Okanagan Landing Road.

Fire crews located and removed the occupant of the residence but efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and they were pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The outcome of this incident is incredibly tragic, said Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with our first responder family and others impacted by this tragedy.

The cause of the fire, which remains undetermined, is not believed to be criminal in nature.

Police said no further information, nor the identity of the victim, will be released.

