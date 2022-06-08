New petition is calling for dogs to be allowed in Saint-Leonard parks

Send this page to someone via email

The public is allowed to do a plethora of activities in Montreal parks, but in the borough of Saint-Leonard, walking a dog is not one of them.

Resident dog owners are at the end of their leash and are calling for changes to the “outdated bylaw.”

A petition online started by former city councillor and Saint-Leonard resident Rosannie Filato is gaining traction with more than 1,000 signatures.

“Just being able to walk your dog is a fundamental right. We should be able do that in parks like any other citizen in Montreal,” Filato said.

Signs throughout the borough’s greenspaces clearly indicate man’s best friend is not permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the borough, the bylaw was put in place for security reasons.

Filato who lives across from Pie-XII park, says she can’t enjoy the greenspace with her Portuguese Water Dog, Potus.

She, like many other residents, is forced to drive to surrounding parks outside of the borough or stick to the sidewalks.

“I’m not alone. Citizens are saying the same thing — some go to Rosemont, Anjou , some are going to Rivière-des-Prairies,” Filato said.

“Especially in times of climate change, taking your dog for walk by taking your car first is absolutely ridiculous.”

Dogs and their owners have access to two dog parks. The borough said plans are on the table to build a third location.

Nick Colasurdo and John Segreti, who frequent the dog park with their dogs Bella and Luna, say while they enjoy the fenced-in park they dislike the fact that they have to drive to access the dog-friendly space.

“Can you believe it, with these gas prices we actually do that,” Colasurdo said.

“It’s ridiculous, I should be able to walk my dog everywhere,” John Segreti said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal tenants fighting new landlord over right to keep animals

Filato says more dog parks aren’t the solution, comparing them to revamped parking lots.

“Its very hot with only gravel and no trees. It’s also not all dogs and not all dog owners that are comfortable in a dog park,” Filato said.

In a statement to Global News, borough officials said the topic will be discussed at the next urban planning meeting on June 21.

The borough also plans on holding public consultations in the coming weeks.