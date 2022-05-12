Charges laid after puppy found locked in trunk of vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested and charged with willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, after a puppy was discovered locked in the trunk of a car in a Kingston, Ont., parking lot Wednesday evening.

According to Kingston police officers responded to a call at about 6 p.m. about a dog locked in the trunk of a vehicle that was parked outside of a local business. Upon arrival, an officer could hear whimpering coming from inside the vehicle’s trunk.

Police say the temperature outside was approximately 25 C at the time and the officer was forced to break the front driver’s side window of the vehicle in order to access the trunk latch.

Upon opening the trunk, police discovered a 10-week-old puppy inside. The puppy was weak, lethargic and exhibiting signs of being in distress.

An individual who was identified as being in care of the puppy returned to the vehicle and told police they were in the process of transporting the puppy to a new owner outside of Kingston.

Police arrested an unidentified 23-year-old local individual and transported them to police headquarters where they were later released on conditions with a future court date.

The puppy was cared for and delivered to the new owner by police to receive further care.

