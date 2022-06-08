Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate ‘undetermined death’ in Southview

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:22 am
An aerial photo of the crime scene Calgary police are investigating after a man was found in medical distress near the 1700 block of 35 Street S.E. on June 8, 2022. View image in full screen
An aerial photo of the crime scene Calgary police are investigating after a man was found in medical distress near the 1700 block of 35 Street S.E. on June 8, 2022. Global News

A man died in southeast Calgary Wednesday morning, and police are looking for clues to determine how the death occurred.

At around 5:10 a.m., Calgary police were called to the 1700 block of 35 Street S.E. for reports of a man in medical distress. EMS attended the scene and transported the man to hospital where he later died.

According to a news release sent out by police, the fatality is being considered an “undetermined death” and CPS expects the investigation to take quite some time.

An aerial photo of the crime scene Calgary police are investigating after a man was found in medical distress near the 1700 block of 35 Street S.E. on June 8, 2022. View image in full screen
An aerial photo of the crime scene Calgary police are investigating after a man was found in medical distress near the 1700 block of 35 Street S.E. on June 8, 2022. Global News

Police told Global News the initial call came in as a hit and run because the man was found in the middle of the street; however, due to no witnesses in the area at the time, it’s unclear if this was the case.

Read more: Calgary police seek witnesses after pedestrian hit on Macleod Trail

As of 8 a.m., 35 Street S.E. between 17 Avenue and 19 Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers online.

