Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Calgary police seek witnesses after pedestrian hit on Macledod Trail

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 12:10 pm
CPS is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured on Macleod Trail June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
CPS is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured on Macleod Trail June 2, 2022. Global News

Calgary police are turning to the public for more information after a pedestrian was left in life-threatening condition Thursday.

Police said a 20-year-old was walking on the west sidewalk in the 5500 block of Macleod Trail around 6:10 p.m.

A pickup truck driven by a man in his 40s was travelling south. The pedestrian reportedly stumbled onto the road in front of the truck and was struck by the passenger-side mirror.

Read more: Calgary police warn of 48 sextortion cases, most targeting teen boys

 

Trending Stories

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital. The driver of the truck was not hurt and remained at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors in the collision, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Innocent woman dead after violent road rage incident in Calgary' Innocent woman dead after violent road rage incident in Calgary
Innocent woman dead after violent road rage incident in Calgary – May 11, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagTraffic tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagPolice investigation tagPedestrian tagpedestrian hit tagMacleod Trail tagpedestrian hit Macleod Trail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers