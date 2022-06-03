Calgary police seek witnesses after pedestrian hit on Macledod Trail

Calgary police are turning to the public for more information after a pedestrian was left in life-threatening condition Thursday.
Police said a 20-year-old was walking on the west sidewalk in the 5500 block of Macleod Trail around 6:10 p.m.
A pickup truck driven by a man in his 40s was travelling south. The pedestrian reportedly stumbled onto the road in front of the truck and was struck by the passenger-side mirror.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital. The driver of the truck was not hurt and remained at the scene.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors in the collision, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
