Inmate stabbed at Manitoba prison has died, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say an investigation into a stabbing at The Pas Correctional Centre is now a homicide case.

Police have previously said they were called to the jail May 25 around 7 p.m. for a report that a male inmate had been stabbed multiple times.

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a release Tuesday RCMP say the man has since died, and his death is being treated as a homicide.

No arrests have been announced.

The Pas RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime services.

