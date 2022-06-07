Menu

Crime

Inmate stabbed at Manitoba prison has died, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 5:11 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
Manitoba RCMP say an inmate stabbed at The Pas Correctional Centre has died. Global News

Manitoba RCMP say an investigation into a stabbing at The Pas Correctional Centre is now a homicide case.

Police have previously said they were called to the jail May 25 around 7 p.m. for a report that a male inmate had been stabbed multiple times.

Read more: Inmate stabbed ‘multiple times’ at The Pas jail, Manitoba RCMP says

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body' Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body
Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body

In a release Tuesday RCMP say the man has since died, and his death is being treated as a homicide.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death

No arrests have been announced.

The Pas RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime services.

