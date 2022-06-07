Inmate stabbed at Manitoba prison has died, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say an investigation into a stabbing at The Pas Correctional Centre is now a homicide case.
Police have previously said they were called to the jail May 25 around 7 p.m. for a report that a male inmate had been stabbed multiple times.
The 34-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
In a release Tuesday RCMP say the man has since died, and his death is being treated as a homicide.
No arrests have been announced.
The Pas RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime services.
