Manitoba RCMP are investigating a stabbing at The Pas Correctional Centre.

Police said they were called to the jail Wednesday night around 7 p.m. about a male inmate who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man, 34, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

