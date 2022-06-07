Manitoba teen charged after threat made against high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has been charged after police say a threat made against a southeastern Manitoba high school brought officers and police dogs to the school Monday.

RCMP say they began investigating Friday after a note was found at École/Collège régional Gabrielle-Roy in Ile-des-Chenes that police say was “construed as being threatening in nature.”

Investigators say the unspecified threat indicated an incident might happen at the high school Monday.

Police haven’t said who found the note, where it was found, or what exactly it said.

Mounties say officers worked throughout the weekend to figure out who was behind the threat.

Officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment conducted a search and secured the school with help from police dogs before staff and students arrived Monday, police said in a release Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy from southeastern Manitoba was arrested and charged with uttering threats Monday morning.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in St-Pierre-Jolys Aug. 12.

On June 3, St-Pierre-Jolys #rcmpmb received a report of a note found w/ threats about an incident occurring June 6 @ high school in Ile-des-Chenes. Yesterday, officers along w/ PDS searched the school. 17yo male arrested & will appear in court Aug 12. Info https://t.co/IKgknckP7I — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 7, 2022