Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba teen charged after threat made against high school: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 4:29 pm
Investigators say an unspecified threat found in a note indicated an incident might happen at École/Collège régional Gabrielle-Roy in Ile-des-Chenes Monday. A 17-year-old boy has been charged. View image in full screen
Investigators say an unspecified threat found in a note indicated an incident might happen at École/Collège régional Gabrielle-Roy in Ile-des-Chenes Monday. A 17-year-old boy has been charged. Global News

A teen has been charged after police say a threat made against a southeastern Manitoba high school brought officers and police dogs to the school Monday.

RCMP say they began investigating Friday after a note was found at École/Collège régional Gabrielle-Roy in Ile-des-Chenes that police say was “construed as being threatening in nature.”

Read more: Armed robber makes off with cash from Ile des Chenes bank, RCMP say

Investigators say the unspecified threat indicated an incident might happen at the high school Monday.

Police haven’t said who found the note, where it was found, or what exactly it said.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges' Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges
Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges – Apr 29, 2022

Mounties say officers worked throughout the weekend to figure out who was behind the threat.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment conducted a search and secured the school with help from police dogs before staff and students arrived Monday, police said in a release Tuesday.

Read more: How one Winnipeg school is tackling student mental health amid the pandemic

A 17-year-old boy from southeastern Manitoba was arrested and charged with uttering threats Monday morning.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in St-Pierre-Jolys Aug. 12.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagThreat tagSchool Threat tagst-pierre-jolys rcmp tagile des chenes tagThreatening note tagÉcole/Collège régional Gabrielle-Roy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers