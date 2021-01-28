Menu

Crime

Armed robber makes off with cash from Ile des Chenes bank: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
RCMP are looking for this man in connection with an armed robbery in Ile des Chenes.
RCMP are looking for this man in connection with an armed robbery in Ile des Chenes. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed Ile des Chenes bank robbery.

Police said a man armed with bear spray entered the Main Street financial institution on Tuesday afternoon, where he threatened staff and demanded cash. He then fled the scene in what police believe was a dark red, four-door vehicle.

The man is described as 6’0″ with a slim build and blonde hair. He was seen wearing a high-visibility reflective vest, black and yellow ear protection, a black jacket and pants, brown boots, and a black neck warmer over his face.

Read more: Four arrested, one in hospital after overnight Winnipeg armed robberies

The reflective jacket, earwear, neck warmer and bear spray were found in a ditch just east of the community, at Dumaine Road and Poirier Road.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call St Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP continue to investigate.

