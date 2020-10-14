Four arrested, one in hospital after overnight Winnipeg armed robberies

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a series of knifepoint robberies in the Lord Selkirk Park area, all of which involved a group of suspects.

Two women were robbed at knifepoint by what police called a “large group” Tuesday night around 9:50 p.m. The victims weren’t injured in the incident.

Just over two hours later, police said, they were called to the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue where they found an man who had been stabbed, again by a “large group” of suspects. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police said they also found another woman in the area who had been robbed at knifepoint by a group. She wasn’t injured in the robbery.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter and police dogs, officers were able to arrest four suspects, who remain in custody.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

