Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Person of interest sought in apparent random Winnipeg stabbing

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police released photos of a man they're calling a person of interest after a man was stabbed earlier this month.
Winnipeg police released photos of a man they're calling a person of interest after a man was stabbed earlier this month. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police need help identifying a man they’re calling person of interest after another man was stabbed in an apparent random attack earlier this month.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was walking down a back lane in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. June 13 when a man came up from behind and stabbed him several times.

Read more: Winnipeg police warn of suspicious man after girls approached at Wolseley school

The victim was able to get to a nearby bar where he collapsed and police were called.

The man was rushed to hospital in stable condition, and police have not updated his condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives from the major crimes unit have been investigating and say they have not identified a motive and believe the suspect and victim are unknown to each other.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling person of interest in the case, and investigators released photos captured on video surveillance in the area Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba driver faces massive fines after caught speeding in mom’s Mercedes

The man is described as 20 to 22 years old and was wearing a distinct grey striped sweater .

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg
Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimePerson of InterestWinnipeg stabbingJefferson stabbingRandom stabbing winnipegSmithfield Avenuewinnipeg random stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers