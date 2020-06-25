Person of interest sought in apparent random Winnipeg stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police need help identifying a man they’re calling person of interest after another man was stabbed in an apparent random attack earlier this month.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was walking down a back lane in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. June 13 when a man came up from behind and stabbed him several times.

The victim was able to get to a nearby bar where he collapsed and police were called.

The man was rushed to hospital in stable condition, and police have not updated his condition.

Detectives from the major crimes unit have been investigating and say they have not identified a motive and believe the suspect and victim are unknown to each other.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling person of interest in the case, and investigators released photos captured on video surveillance in the area Thursday.

The man is described as 20 to 22 years old and was wearing a distinct grey striped sweater .

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

