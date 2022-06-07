Trial of Dutch man accused of ‘sextorting’ B.C. teen Amanda Todd resumes

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life resumes for its second day on Tuesday.

The girl’s mother, Carol Todd, took the stand as the Crown’s first witness Monday, and is slated to resume testimony.

On Monday, Todd described first learning about the harassment campaign against her daughter when an unknown Facebook account sent her a link to an explicit video of Amanda two days before Christmas in 2010.

Todd went on to detail how her daughter’s mental health declined over the ensuing months, amid further threatening messages and subsequent bullying at school.

Aydin Coban, 43, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including extortion, possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment. He was extradited to Canada to face trial in 2020.

On Monday, Crown laid out its case, alleging Coban had engaged in a four-year “sextortion” campaign against the teen.

Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the 12-person jury that evidence would prove that Coban used a network of 22 different social media accounts to torment Amanda between 2009 and 2012.

Crown alleges he obtained explicit images and video of the girl and threatened to release them to friends, family and her school community if she refused to perform pornographic “shows” via webcam for him.

Prosecutors allege that in several cases, Coban actually did send links to the explicit material to scores of people including family, schoolmates and school administrators.

His defence has yet to make its arguments, but his lawyer, Joseph Saulnier told reporters outside court on Monday that while there is no doubt Amanda was the victim of crimes, Crown needs to prove that his client was the one who committed them, and that the prosecution’s evidence allegedly linking his client to the online messages was not strong.

Not long before she died by suicide, Amanda, then 15 years old, posted a video to YouTube of herself silently holding up a series of flashcards describing the torment she endured. It gained worldwide attention and became a rallying cry against cyberbullying.

In the video, she described how someone in an online chatroom asked her to expose her breasts, and how she later received messages from a man threatening to release intimate photos of her if she didn’t “put on a show” for him.

The trial is scheduled to last seven weeks.