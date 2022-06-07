Menu

Comments

Crime

Trial of Dutch man accused of ‘sextorting’ B.C. teen Amanda Todd resumes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Mother of Amanda Todd testifies in case of Dutch man accused of harassing 15-year-old before she took her life' Mother of Amanda Todd testifies in case of Dutch man accused of harassing 15-year-old before she took her life
WARNING: This video contains disturbing details. Viewer discretion is advised. It has been nearly ten years since the case of Amanda Todd shocked our community. Todd was the 15-year-old from Port Coquitlam who took her own life after posting a dramatic account of what had happened to her online. Now the man extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of extortion, criminal harassment, child luring, and child pornography begins his trial. Rumina Daya reports.

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life resumes for its second day on Tuesday.

The girl’s mother, Carol Todd, took the stand as the Crown’s first witness Monday, and is slated to resume testimony.

On Monday, Todd described first learning about the harassment campaign against her daughter when an unknown Facebook account sent her a link to an explicit video of Amanda two days before Christmas in 2010.

Todd went on to detail how her daughter’s mental health declined over the ensuing months, amid further threatening messages and subsequent bullying at school.

Aydin Coban, 43, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including extortion, possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment. He was extradited to Canada to face trial in 2020.

Read more: Dutch man accused of cyberbullying B.C. teen Amanda Todd pleads not guilty

On Monday, Crown laid out its case, alleging Coban had engaged in a four-year “sextortion” campaign against the teen.

Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the 12-person jury that evidence would prove that Coban used a network of 22 different social media accounts to torment Amanda between 2009 and 2012.

Trending Stories

Crown alleges he obtained explicit images and video of the girl and threatened to release them to friends, family and her school community if she refused to perform pornographic “shows” via webcam for him.

Click to play video: 'Amanda Todd has left a legacy of education about cyber-bullying' Amanda Todd has left a legacy of education about cyber-bullying
Amanda Todd has left a legacy of education about cyber-bullying

Read more: B.C. judge rules Amanda Todd’s name can be reported during cyberbullying trial

Prosecutors allege that in several cases, Coban actually did send links to the explicit material to scores of people including family, schoolmates and school administrators.

His defence has yet to make its arguments, but his lawyer, Joseph Saulnier told reporters outside court on Monday that while there is no doubt Amanda was the victim of crimes, Crown needs to prove that his client was the one who committed them, and that the prosecution’s evidence allegedly linking his client to the online messages was not strong.

Not long before she died by suicide, Amanda, then 15 years old, posted a video to YouTube of herself silently holding up a series of flashcards describing the torment she endured. It gained worldwide attention and became a rallying cry against cyberbullying.

In the video, she described how someone in an online chatroom asked her to expose her breasts, and how she later received messages from a man threatening to release intimate photos of her if she didn’t “put on a show” for him.

The trial is scheduled to last seven weeks.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHarassment tagCyberbullying tagExtortion tagAmanda Todd tagSextortion tagAydin Coban tagCarol Todd tagTodd tagtodd trial tag

