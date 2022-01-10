B.C. judge rules Amanda Todd’s name can be reported during cyberbullying trial

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued a ruling Monday to allow the media to publicize Amanda Todd’s name in the upcoming trial of a Dutch man accused of cyberbullying her.

Justice Martha Devlin granted the request of Todd’s mother, Carol, and a number of media outlets, including Global BC, who had applied to lift the ban on the 15-year-old girl’s identity that’s required for anyone who is the subject of child pornography.

“It has always been the reaching goal of Amanda’s Legacy to be able to share her story (as she herself did with her YouTube video) in addition to providing prevention and awareness related to cyberbullying, digital safety and exploitation so that other children and families would be able to be informed and have strategies on how to reach out for support,” Carol said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has asked the BC Prosecution Service whether it will appeal the removal of the ban.

1:09 Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully makes Canadian court appearance Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully makes Canadian court appearance – Feb 12, 2021

Todd took her own life in October 2012. Shortly before her death, the 15-year-old girl from Port Coquitlam posted a heartbreaking video to YouTube that gained worldwide attention in which she silently held up a series of flashcards describing the torment she had endured from cyberbullying.

In the video, Todd said someone in an online chat room asked her to pull up her shirt and expose her breasts. She said she later received messages from a man threatening to release compromising photos of her if she didn’t “put on a show” for him.

Story continues below advertisement

Last February, Aydin Coban, 42, was extradited to Canada to face charges of extortion, criminal harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession of child pornography. The trial is scheduled for June.

0:35 Aydin Coban appears in New Westminster Supreme Court Aydin Coban appears in New Westminster Supreme Court – Feb 12, 2021

A similar ruling was made in the Rehtaeh Parsons case in Nova Scotia in 2014. The 17-year-old girl died by suicide after a photo was circulated showing her alleged sexual assault at a party and she faced cyberbullying and harassment from her classmates.

Parsons’ parents had fought to remove the mandatory publication ban on her identity put in place after two young men were charged in a child porn case involving her.

Story continues below advertisement

It was lifted about seven months later under a directive issued by the province’s justice minister.