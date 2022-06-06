Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

B.C. trial begins for man accused of cyberbullying Amanda Todd

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 10:00 am
Amanda Todd is shown in an undated handout photo.
Amanda Todd is shown in an undated handout photo. Submitted

The trial of a Dutch man accused in a cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen Amanda Todd,  who later took her own life, begins Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Aydin Coban was extradited to Canada in 2020 on allegations he tormented the 15-year-old prior to her death in 2012.

Read more: B.C. judge rules Amanda Todd’s name can be reported during cyberbullying trial

Coban is charged with extortion, possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment.

In January, his lawyer issued a statement saying Coban “unequivocally denies the allegations against him.”

Click to play video: 'Tips to keep kids safe from cyberbullying' Tips to keep kids safe from cyberbullying
Tips to keep kids safe from cyberbullying – Nov 20, 2019

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Not long before Todd’s death, she posted a video to YouTube chronicling her ordeal which gained worldwide attention and a rallying cry in the fight against cyberbullying.

Read more: Sextortion complaints on the rise among North Okanagan youth: RCMP

In the video, Todd silently held up a series of flashcards describing the torment she endured.

The teen described how someone in an online chatroom asked her to expose her breasts, and how she later received messages from a man threatening to release intimate photos of her if she didn’t “put on a show” for him.

In January, a B.C. Supreme Court Judge lifted a ban on reporting Todd’s name following an application from Todd’s mother, Carol, and multiple media organizations. Under Canadian law, the identity of any victim of child pornography is automatically protected.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBC Supreme Court tagCyberbullying tagAmanda Todd tagSextortion tagAydin Coban tagCarol Todd tagAmanda Todd suicide tagAmanda Todd trial tagAmanda Todd death tagTodd tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers