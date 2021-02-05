Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully extradited to Canada to face charges

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 3:00 pm
Click to play video 'Amanda Todd’s mother talks about cyber safety' Amanda Todd’s mother talks about cyber safety
"We can learn how abuse happens in real life and online too." Carol Todd has been sharing the devastating impact of cyber bullying ever since her daughter took her life following years of harassment. Laurel Gregory spoke to Carol – May 23, 2016

Global News has confirmed the man who is accused of cyberbullying and extorting B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been extradited to B.C. to face charges.

The extradition was not publicly announced, but the lawyer for Aydin Coban, 42, confirmed his client was transferred to Canada in December.

The Dutch resident is accused of tormenting the 15-year-old from Port Coquitlam who took her own life in 2012.

Coban was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the Netherlands in 2017 for fraud and blackmail for his role in cyberbullying dozens of other young girls and gay men.

Click to play video 'Carol Todd opens up about losing her daughter Amanda to cyberbullying 8 years ago' Carol Todd opens up about losing her daughter Amanda to cyberbullying 8 years ago
Carol Todd opens up about losing her daughter Amanda to cyberbullying 8 years ago – Oct 20, 2020

Read more: Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully sentenced to 11 years in Dutch prison

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday that Coban made his first appearance in B.C. on Dec. 8, 2020.

Trending Stories

His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12 for a pre-trial conference in New Westminster.

According to Justice Canada, Coban withdrew the appeal of his Dutch conviction in August 2019.

The BC Prosecution Service made its application in late 2019 for an order to allow for Coban’s detention in British Columbia when he arrived in Canada.

In the Canadian case, he faces five charges including extortion, possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

Coban has denied involvement in any cyberbullying and he remains in custody.

Todd died by suicide after being cyberbullied after sexualized images of her that were being shared online.

She brought cyberbullying to mainstream attention by posting a video on YouTube in which she told her story with handwritten signs, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

 

Click to play video 'Cyber stalker who allegedly bullied Amanda Todd could face extradition' Cyber stalker who allegedly bullied Amanda Todd could face extradition
Cyber stalker who allegedly bullied Amanda Todd could face extradition – Apr 4, 2017

– with files from The Associated Press

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amanda ToddAmanda Todd CaseAmanda Todd storyAmanda Todd case updateAydin CAydin C Amanda ToddDutch man Amanda ToddExtradited to CanadaPort Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd
Flyers
More weekly flyers