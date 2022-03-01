Sextortion complaints on the rise among North Okanagan youth: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties are reporting a concerning rise in sextortion cases.

There have been more than 14 incidents of sextortion throughout the North Okanagan since Jan. 1, RCMP said in a Monday press release, and many of these harmful schemes now involve teenagers.

“Typically, the fraudster will contact the victim through a social media platform such as Snapchat or Instagram, using a fake account,” Const. Ashley Fast said.

“The fraudster lures the victim into sending a sexual image or performing a sexual act, which they secretly record. Shortly after, the fraudster threatens to share the images if the victim doesn’t pay or provide more sexual content.”

The number of new cases RCMP are seeing with teens is prompting a call to parents and caregivers to speak about the potential consequences of their online behaviour.

“Our teens need to know that it is never a good idea to share intimate images or videos online,” Fast said.

“We understand for some parents it may be difficult discussing these topics with their kids but it’s necessary. Remember, it may be uncomfortable at first, but it gets easier.”

RCMP implore youth to think before they post, noting that information is instant, public and permanent. They recommend that they do not accept friend requests on social media from unknown people or share or send intimate images.

“It you aren’t OK with the whole world seeing it, do not send it,” RCMP said.

If someone starts trying to extort someone, RCMP said to stop communicating with them immediately and to not comply with the threat.

Sending more money or more pictures will not fix the situation and messages should be saved to send to police.

Resources and additional information on ways to keep your teens safe online can be found by visiting www.needhelpnow.ca or www.cybertip.ca