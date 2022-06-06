Menu

Crime

Woman with baby robbed in broad daylight at Winnipeg library, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 2:31 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. File / Global News

A teenage suspect is in custody after a woman pushing a baby in a stroller was robbed in the entranceway of a Winnipeg library Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place around 2 p.m. at a St. John’s-area library, when two people confronted the victim and grabbed hold of her purse. She was hanging onto the purse and was dragged by the suspects, knocking the stroller and the baby over.

The suspects successfully stole the purse and jumped into the woman’s vehicle using stolen car keys. Police said bystanders tried to intervene, until a suspect pointed a gun and they drove away.

Neither the woman or the infant were hurt in the incident.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for stolen car after Corydon carjacking

The next day, officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Salter Street and tried to pull it over. As the vehicle slowed down, one occupant — identified by police as being involved in the purse robbery the previous day — jumped out and ran off.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing property obtained by crime and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

The second suspect has not yet been arrested.

