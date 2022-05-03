Winnipeg police search for stolen car after Corydon carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for help finding a stolen car after a violent carjacking on Corydon Avenue Monday.

Police say a man and two women were getting back into their car in a convenience store parking lot in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue around 5 p.m. when a man with a weapon demanded the keys.

The suspect assaulted the driver, who sustained minor injuries, investigators say, and the thief took off with the 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4Matic.

Major Crimes is investigating after 3 victims were carjacked, one of the victims was also assaulted causing minor injuries. Stolen vehicle is described as 2017 White Mercedes C300 4Matic, with red interior.

The stolen vehicle is white with a red interior. It has a spoiler and wheels with dark rims, police say.

There was no description of the suspect provided by police.

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.

Police warn not to approach the anyone driving the stolen vehicle.

