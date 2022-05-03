Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police search for stolen car after Corydon carjacking

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 4:07 pm
Winnipeg police are looking for a stolen vehicle following a carjacking on Corydon Avenue Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg Police/Handout

Winnipeg police are looking for help finding a stolen car  after a violent carjacking on Corydon Avenue Monday.

Police say a man and two women were getting back into their car in a convenience store parking lot in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue around 5 p.m. when a man with a weapon demanded the keys.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating pair of armed carjacking incidents

The suspect assaulted the driver, who sustained minor injuries, investigators say, and the thief took off with the 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4Matic.

The stolen vehicle is white with a red interior. It has a spoiler and wheels with dark rims, police say.

There was no description of the suspect provided by police.

Read more: Winnipeg woman arrested for early morning carjacking of mall security guard

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.

Police warn not to approach the anyone driving the stolen vehicle.

Click to play video: '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020
