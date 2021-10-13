Winnipeg police investigating pair of armed carjacking incidents

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of carjackings on early Tuesday morning and say it’s not yet clear whether the incidents are related.

The first incident took place around 6:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Hartford Avenue, when a man approached a parked car and confronted the driver with a weapon, police said.

Although the driver wasn’t injured, the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle and fled the scene.

Almost 45 minutes later, a woman parked in the 1400 block of Fife Street was pulled out of her vehicle by a man. Two more men, police said, entered the vehicle and pointed a weapon at her. They then drove off with her car, leaving her with minor injuries.

Const. Jay Murray told 680 CJOB that while there’s no evidence yet that the two cases are related, it’s certainly something police are considering.

“They happened within 45 minutes of each other and the proximity is somewhat in the general area,” he said.

“It’s something that we’re still looking at. It’s possible they could be related — we have nothing at this point to suggest that they are, but it’s something to keep in mind.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

