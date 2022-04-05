Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman arrested for early morning carjacking of mall security guard

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 3:42 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after an early morning carjacking at CF Polo Park, which saw a mall security guard attacked while he was patrolling the area Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said they were called by the guard just after 12:30 a.m., who told them the suspect had jumped on the hood of his car while he was making his rounds, and then climbed in the passenger side. In the scuffle that followed, the guard was shoved to the ground while the suspect drove off with the vehicle, hitting the guard in the arm with the car in the process.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating pair of armed carjacking incidents

Police tracked the car via GPS to the North End, safely stopped it at McGregor Street and Mountain Avenue and took the suspect, 21, into custody.

She faces charges of robbery, meth possession and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Click to play video: '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020

 

 

Winnipeg police Winnipeg Police Service Carjacking crime in winnipeg Security Guard CF Polo park mall security Winnipeg carjacking mall carjacking

