Edmonton police uniform and equipment stolen from vehicle in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is investigating after an Edmonton Police Service officer’s uniform and equipment was stolen from their personal vehicle outside their home in St. Albert.

Mounties said the theft happened overnight sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

The RCMP was called at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday to investigate.

Several items were stolen from the vehicle including three EPS uniform shirts, EPS uniform pants, handcuffs, a duty belt, a blue plastic training pistol, an EPS ball cap and a traffic vest with the word ‘police’ on the back.

In a news release, the RCMP said the plastic training pistol is a replica 9mm handgun, which does not fire live ammunition.

The St. Albert RCMP is investigating and searching for the stolen equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information, contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or local police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.