Edmonton police release images of arson suspects in connection with 2021 fire that killed 2 cats

Nearly a year after a central Edmonton home caught fire resulting in the deaths of two cats, police said arson has been confirmed as the cause of the blaze and they are now seeking two suspects.

The investigation revolves around a fire that broke out at a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 91 Street on June 17, 2021. Police said someone reported a suspicious fire at about 7:10 a.m. that day.

“(The fire) threatened the lives of two residents and cost the lives of the family’s two pets,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Friday. “Investigators are now releasing still (images) and video images of two suspects — one holding a jerry can — standing in the backyard of the residence.

“Security camera video also captured images of two unknown suspects entering the residence’s backyard through the back gate from the east alley.”

Police noted that the damage caused by the fire “rendered the home uninhabitable.”

Anyone with information about the fire or the two suspects (pictured below) seen in the images released by police are asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

