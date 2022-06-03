Menu

Crime

Edmonton police release images of arson suspects in connection with 2021 fire that killed 2 cats

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 9:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Surveillance video of suspects from June 2021 arson in Alberta Avenue area' Surveillance video of suspects from June 2021 arson in Alberta Avenue area
WATCH ABOVE: Surveillance video of two suspects — one holding a Jerry can — standing in the backyard of a home near 120 Avenue and 91 Street, which was lit on fire the morning of June 17, 2021.

Nearly a year after a central Edmonton home caught fire resulting in the deaths of two cats, police said arson has been confirmed as the cause of the blaze and they are now seeking two suspects.

The investigation revolves around a fire that broke out at a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 91 Street on June 17, 2021. Police said someone reported a suspicious fire at about 7:10 a.m. that day.

READ MORE: Alberta Avenue residents tired of living in fear amid ongoing fires in the area

“(The fire) threatened the lives of two residents and cost the lives of the family’s two pets,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Friday. “Investigators are now releasing still (images) and video images of two suspects — one holding a jerry can — standing in the backyard of the residence.

“Security camera video also captured images of two unknown suspects entering the residence’s backyard through the back gate from the east alley.”

Police noted that the damage caused by the fire “rendered the home uninhabitable.”

Anyone with information about the fire or the two suspects (pictured below) seen in the images released by police are asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Nearly a year after a central Edmonton home caught fire resulting in the deaths of two cats, police said arson has been confirmed as the cause of the blaze and they are now seeking two suspects. View image in full screen
Nearly a year after a central Edmonton home caught fire resulting in the deaths of two cats, police said arson has been confirmed as the cause of the blaze and they are now seeking two suspects. Supplied by EPS

 

