Crime

8 people charged after Edmonton police seize $1.1M worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:15 pm
Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash and cars.
Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash and cars. Courtesy, EPS

Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cars and cash.

The Edmonton Police Service’s drug and gang enforcement section (EDGE) began an investigation last fall into the suspected drug trafficking of two Edmonton men.

The EPS said six additional suspects — three woman and three men — were identified through the course of the investigation.

On March 10, 2022, police searched several locations across the city, including two warehouses, four homes, one garage and four vehicles.

Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash and cars.
Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash and cars. Courtesy, EPS

In total, police seized the following items:

  • 19,285 cartons (192,850 packs) of contraband cigarettes (approximate street value of $965,000 and $1,000,000 in tax avoidance)
  • 700 g of methamphetamine (approximate street value of $15,000)
  • 620 g of cocaine (approximate street value of $30,000)
  • 2.8 kg of cannabis (approximate street value of $15,000)
  • 85 g of psilocybin (approximate street value of $500)
  • $40,000 cash
  • 2021 Mercedes GLB AMG 35 valued at approximately $60,000
  • 2020 Volkswagen Passat valued at approximately $35,000

Alexander Chen Siew, 32, and Ryan Lu, 30, are both charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and illegally possessing tobacco for the purpose of sale.

Khalil George Dib, 35, Alda Yau Kwan, 37, Hui Wei, 45, and William Tong Qi, 22, are each facing a single charge of illegally possessing tobacco for the purpose of sale.

Brandy Luong-Woo, 32, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Brennan David Kluczny, 36, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash and cars.
Eight people have been charged after an Edmonton police investigation led officers to seize more than $1.1 million worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash and cars. Courtesy, EPS
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police, EPS, Edmonton crime, Contraband cigarettes, Edmonton drug seizure, Edmonton drug trafficking, Edmonton drug trafficking investigation, Edmonton contraband cigarettes

