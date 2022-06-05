Menu

Entertainment

New Vintage Theatre brings ‘Cabaret’ to Kelowna stage

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'New Vintage Theatre performs ‘Cabaret’ in Kelowna, BC' New Vintage Theatre performs ‘Cabaret’ in Kelowna, BC
The iconic musical 'Cabaret' which has been led by stars like Liza Minelli and Michael York is being adapted and brought to the stage by Kelowna's own New Vintage Theatre. Sydney Morton gives us a peak behind the curtain.

Kelowna’s new vintage theatre invites you to travel back in time to Germany in 1931 to the ‘Kit Kat Club’ for their performance of Cabaret.

“It’s an unlikely love story with an American writer that finds himself in Berlin in 1931, falling in love with an English showgirl that works at the iconic ‘Kit Kat Club’,” said Bonnie Gratz, New Vintage Theatre artistic director.

“It’s a story of how they meet and how they stay together in pre-war Germany.”

Vintage Vernon, B.C. theatre reopening after fire at neighbouring business

The musical spectacle starring Lyndsey Wong as Sally Bowles and Josh Richardson as Cliff Bradshaw is boosted by a live band.

“I think the show is quite surprising, for a lot of people when they think Cabaret they think of musical numbers, happy-go-lucky but the show does have an emotional side to it that I think will catch a lot of people off guard,” said Richardson.

Actor Kim Coates shares take on Okanagan film industry

The play explores the emotional impact that war has on people, offset by a big soundtrack.

The show runs from June 23 to June 12 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts.

