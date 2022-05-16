Actor Kim Coates shares take on Okanagan film industry

A Hollywood star, Kim Coates, who you might recognize from the popular TV show Sons of Anarchy shared the secret to his success with a crowd of hopeful actors and people who work in the film industry.

The actor took part in a Q&A event at Kelowna’s BNA Brewing Tasting Room, where he was interviewed by Kelowna actor, director and acting coach Carly Fawcett. He spoke about his career in theatre at the University of Saskatchewan, and his transition to TV, film and Broadway.

“I took it seriously, I took acting seriously, I took classes seriously,” said Coates. “It starts with classes.”

The Canadian actor was born in Saskatchewan and now lives in L.os Angeles. However he calls himself a frequent visitor to the Okanagan and says that the film industry in Kelowna is heating up.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think people are really starting to find out that here in Kelowna they’re writing better stuff, they’re filming better stuff [and] they’re producing better stuff,” said Coates.

“There’s no better time to [start acting] than right now because things are starting to explode.”

The Okanagan film industry has been growing steadily over the years, bringing millions of dollars into the valley from TV pilots, movies of the week and big budget films.

Fawcett wants to see more Okanagan talent working on future projects so she started Born To Act Studios to make sure local actors are ready for the spotlight.

“Actors can come once a month and really learn their craft,” said Fawcett, “and really learn what it means to stand up for themselves and step into an industry that’s here now.

Story continues below advertisement

“And it’s only going to grow and not only that, but to know that they’re talented and they’re worth it.”

The ticket sales from the event are being put towards scholarships at Fawcett’s acting school for new actors that are ready to perfect their craft.

2:08 Kelowna Actors Studio prepares for new season Kelowna Actors Studio prepares for new season – Mar 22, 2022