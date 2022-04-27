Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Fast & Furious’: Justin Lin steps down as director for upcoming ‘Fast X’ movie

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 2:41 pm
Director Justin Lin speaks during an interview at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California. The F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) will be available on Digital Now and releasing on Blu-ray Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Director Justin Lin speaks during an interview at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating 'F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut)' on Sept. 15, 2021 in Universal City, Calif. Getty

Despite filming for the new Fast X movie being already underway, Justin Lin has announced he will no longer direct the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The announcement from Lin came Wednesday, mere days into the film’s production.

According to Deadline, Lin — who co-wrote Fast X with Dan Mazeau — is exiting the franchise due to “creative differences.”

Story continues below advertisement

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin wrote in the statement announcing his departure.

Read more: Footage of Alec Baldwin just minutes after fatal ‘Rust’ film set shooting released

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history.”

Fast X is the 10th instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Deadline reported production of the film will halt briefly as replacements for Lin are considered, with an announcement of the new director coming soon.

Click to play video: 'Domee Shi & Lindsey Collins on ‘Turning Red’' Domee Shi & Lindsey Collins on ‘Turning Red’
Story continues below advertisement

Lin is much-beloved within the Fast & Furious franchise. He joined production as the director for the third film in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He also directed the fourth (Fast & Furious), fifth (Fast Five), sixth (Fast and Furious 6) and ninth (F9: The Fast Saga) movies.

Trending Stories

Altogether, Lin’s Fast & Furious films boasted US$1.9-billion at the global box office.

Many fans expressed their upset about Lin’s departure on social media, often expressing worries for the future of the franchise.

Read more: Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir in Blac Chyna defamation trial

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fast X is expected to be released May 19, 2023. As of now, this date is not expected to change.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vin Diesel tagFast and Furious tagFAST FURIOUS tagJustin Lin tagFast X tagFast X director quits tagJustin Lin Fast & Furious tagJustin Lin Fast X tagJustin Lin quits tagJustin Lin resigns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers