Vintage Vernon, B.C. theatre reopening after fire at neighbouring business

It’s been less than a year since a non-profit society reopened Vernon’s classic downtown cinema, and it’s already had to deal with pandemic waves and a fire in its building.

But those obstacles aren’t stopping the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

After clearing out the smoke, the group is getting set to reopen the Towne Theatre on April 11.

The cinema has been closed since February after a fire sparked in the basement of a neighbouring business their building.

“It was the smoke that kept us closed for so long. We were really lucky we got air scrubbers in right away… they were here for about three weeks and took the smoke smell away,” said Susan Hodgson, the secretary for the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

“We were very lucky but it still meant we had to be closed for a long time because the firemen had to break our doors down.”

The non-profit Okanagan Screen Arts Society reopened the vintage theatre in September and the fire has not been the only challenge.

“We had to shut down for a while again because of COVID and then when Omicron hit people stayed away from the theatre the first couple of weeks of that,” said Hodgson.

“Then mid-January it started to ramp right back up and we were going full blast. We had all sorts of pre-tickets sold for the weekend of Valentine’s and then we had to close on the 10th [due to the fire.]”

All of that has only paused the Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s plans for films and live performances at the Towne Theatre.

The theatre first opened in 1938 and the society is determined to keep the local institution going.

“We are all so invested in it. We can’t let these old theatres go,” said Hodgson.

“It is so important for the community.”

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

The City of Vernon said the cause is officially undetermined but not suspicious.

The Vibe, the neighbouring business where the blaze sparked, said it suffered major losses in the fire, but is hoping to be fully reopened in April.

When the Towne Theatre reopens its doors on April 11 it will be open Monday nights only for the first few weeks before ramping up operations.

