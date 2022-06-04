Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Serial knife robber hits numerous businesses in Duncan, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 7:45 pm
Duncan robber View image in full screen
RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a female robbery suspect. RCMP

In a span of two weeks, six businesses in Duncan were robbed at knife point, according to police.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect and has released numerous images of a female suspect, screenshots from CCTV footage.

Duncan robber View image in full screen
on May 15, around 9:20 p.m. police responded to a robbery call at a Shell gas station. RCMP

Read more: Double homicide investigation underway in Richmond, IHIT says

Story continues below advertisement

“We urge business owners and staff, especially of gas stations, to be vigilant and take extra precautions as the suspect remains at large,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé said, a BC RCMP spokesperson.

“Several resources, including the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit and General Investigation Section and a Crime Analyst are taking part in these investigations.”

Police describe the female suspect as 35-years-old, and between 5-2 to 5-3 in height.

duncan robber
On May 29, Duncan RCMP responded to a robbery call around midnight at a 7-Eleven on Government Street. RCMP

Read more: Vancouver police search VanDusen Garden in Chelsea Poorman case

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators are asking for anyone who may have dash cam footage at the intersection of Truck Road and Trans-Canada Highway on June 1 between 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement
Duncan robber View image in full screen
On May 15, Duncan RCMP says they responded to a robbery at the Heritage Indian Cuisine. RCMP

Anyone with possible information regarding these crimes are also being asked to contact North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Rising scams against seniors' Rising scams against seniors
Rising scams against seniors
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagVancouver Island tagDuncan tagCowichan tagNorth Cowichan / Duncan RCMP tagduncan crime tagduncan rcmp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers