Crime

Woman who lost home to Lytton wildfire victim of distraction theft in Chilliwack, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 4:42 pm
Chilliwack RCMP View image in full screen
Police are asking the public to help identify these three suspects. Chilliwack RCMP

A woman, who lost her home during the Lytton, B.C., wildfire last year, had her wallet stolen in a distraction theft incident outside of a Chilliwack business on May 19.

Chilliwack RCMP have released photos of the suspects in the hope a member of the public can help identify them.

“It is heartbreaking to know that the woman who was victimized in this crime lost everything she owned last year in the Lytton wildfires,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Chilliwack RCMP’s media spokesperson.

“We are really hoping that someone is able to assist in identifying the people responsible for this crime.”

Police have shared screen shots from CCTV footage showing the suspects’ faces clearly.

“The male suspect is described as a short, slender man, around 60-years-old, clean-cut and well dressed,” Vrolyk wrote in a release.

“Investigators believe that he may speak with an accent. He was wearing dark dress pants, dress shoes and a Bluetooth earpiece at the time of the theft.”

chilliwack rcmp suspect
One of the male suspects in the theft incident. RCMP

The second male is described as a man with short brown hair.

Chilliwack RCMP
The second male suspect police are trying to identify in the alleged incident. RCMP

He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the fraudulent transaction, according to police.

The female suspect is described as having dark hair which was pulled back in a ponytail; she was wearing a long black jacket, a white shirt and jeans at the time the incident.

Chilliwack RCMP
The female suspect in the alleged theft incident, according to police. RCMP

The theft took place in a retail parking lot in the 8200 block of Eagle Landing Parkway, on May 19.

Anyone with possible information regarding the incident or the suspects is being asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

