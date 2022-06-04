Double homicide investigation underway in Richmond, IHIT says

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Richmond.
The team announced that IHIT has taken conduct of a double homicide, Saturday afternoon.
“IHIT is working closely with the I-Teams along with the Richmond RCMP to gather evidence,” IHIT staff wrote in a social media post.
Richmond RCMP responded to a call of a shooting between No. 3 Road and Ackroyd Road, earlier Saturday.
Police say officials are investigating a shooting in the 7000 block of Ackroyd Road.
“The situation is under control and well contained,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said in an email.
“At this time, there is no immediate danger to the public in this area.”
Witnesses said the road was blocked off with around 10 police cruisers and officers were seen with guns drawn.
RCMP is also investigating a burned-out vehicle in Surrey, but at this point it is unknown if they are related.
