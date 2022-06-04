Double homicide investigation underway in Richmond, IHIT says

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Richmond.

The team announced that IHIT has taken conduct of a double homicide, Saturday afternoon.

“IHIT is working closely with the I-Teams along with the Richmond RCMP to gather evidence,” IHIT staff wrote in a social media post.

IHIT DEPLOYED TO RICHMOND

IHIT has taken conduct of a double homicide in Richmond. The investigation is in its early stages and IHIT is working closely with the I-Teams along with the Richmond RCMP to gather evidence. pic.twitter.com/e8aUUKGFO2 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 4, 2022

Richmond RCMP responded to a call of a shooting between No. 3 Road and Ackroyd Road, earlier Saturday.

Police say officials are investigating a shooting in the 7000 block of Ackroyd Road.

“The situation is under control and well contained,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said in an email.

“At this time, there is no immediate danger to the public in this area.”

Witnesses said the road was blocked off with around 10 police cruisers and officers were seen with guns drawn.

RCMP is also investigating a burned-out vehicle in Surrey, but at this point it is unknown if they are related.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 7000 block of Ackroyd Rd. Ackroyd Rd between No 3 Rd and Minoru Blvd will be closed for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/MuXUMND4EF — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) June 4, 2022

