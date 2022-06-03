Flin Flon RCMP charge woman in kidnapping, robbery case

A Flin Flon woman is facing charges after police say a woman was kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.
Police say a 57-year-old woman was at her Flin Flon home around 2:50 a.m. Friday when a woman known to her broke in and began threatening her.
The accused grabbed a knife and demanded money before forcing the victim to drive to a bank to take out cash, police say.
The victim was then taken to another home in Flin Flon, where she was able to escape and call police.
Police say she wasn’t physically injured.
A 37-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including robbery, kidnapping, breaking and entering, and assault with a weapon.
