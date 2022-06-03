Menu

Comments

Crime

Flin Flon RCMP charge woman in kidnapping, robbery case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 5:22 pm
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
A 37-year-old woman is facing a number of charges after police say a 57-year-old woman was kidnapped early Friday. Global News

A Flin Flon woman is facing charges after police say a woman was kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was at her Flin Flon home around 2:50 a.m. Friday when a woman known to her broke in and began threatening her.

Read more: Winnipeg cops on lookout for suspect in attempted child abduction

The accused grabbed a knife and demanded money before forcing the victim to drive to a bank to take out cash, police say.

Click to play video: 'Man wanted in connection with Winnipeg kidnapping that saw woman jump from speeding SUV' Man wanted in connection with Winnipeg kidnapping that saw woman jump from speeding SUV
Man wanted in connection with Winnipeg kidnapping that saw woman jump from speeding SUV – Nov 12, 2021

The victim was then taken to another home in Flin Flon, where she was able to escape and call police.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody after 12-year-old boy abducted, sexually assaulted downtown

Police say she wasn’t physically injured.

A 37-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including robbery, kidnapping, breaking and entering, and assault with a weapon.

