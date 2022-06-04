Vancouver police search VanDusen Garden in Chelsea Poorman case

Send this page to someone via email

A visible police presence outside Vancouver’s VanDuesen Botanical Garden on Saturday was linked to the disappearance and death of Chelsea Poorman, investigators confirmed.

Vancouver police said officers were conducting a search for evidence in the park, and would share the findings with Poorman’s family.

Police did not comment on how long they would be searching or what investigators were looking for.

Poorman, a 24-year-old member of the Kwacatoose First Nation in Saskatchewan, was last seen on Sept. 6, 2020, in downtown Vancouver.

Her skeletal remains were found in April behind a vacant home near Granville Street and West 37th Avenue, not far from VanDuesen Botanical Garden.

Vancouver police have said there was no evidence of foul play.

Family and supporters say numerous questions — including how Poorman died and why it took so long to find her — remain unanswered.

According to Poorman’s mother, Sheila, the coroner said part of her daughter’s cranium and some finger bones were not recovered when she was found.

At a rally for her daughter last weekend, Sheila said police had committed to searching a nearby park with a cadaver dog to see if they can find more of her daughter’s remains.