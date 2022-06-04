Menu

Comments

Crime

Vancouver police search VanDusen Garden in Chelsea Poorman case

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver marchers press for answers in Chelsea Poorman’s death' Vancouver marchers press for answers in Chelsea Poorman’s death
Supporters and family members of Chelsea Poorman rallied in Vancouver on Saturday, vowing to keep up the pressure for answers about her death. Julia Foy reports.

A visible police presence outside Vancouver’s VanDuesen Botanical Garden on Saturday was linked to the disappearance and death of Chelsea Poorman, investigators confirmed.

Vancouver police said officers were conducting a search for evidence in the park, and would share the findings with Poorman’s family.

Read more: Vancouver marchers press for answers in Chelsea Poorman’s death

Police did not comment on how long they would be searching or what investigators were looking for.

Click to play video: 'Chelsea Poorman’s mother left with unanswered questions after remains discovered' Chelsea Poorman’s mother left with unanswered questions after remains discovered
Chelsea Poorman’s mother left with unanswered questions after remains discovered – May 7, 2022

Poorman, a 24-year-old member of the Kwacatoose First Nation in Saskatchewan, was last seen on Sept. 6, 2020, in downtown Vancouver.

Her skeletal remains were found in April behind a vacant home near Granville Street and West 37th Avenue, not far from VanDuesen Botanical Garden.

Vancouver police have said there was no evidence of foul play.

Family and supporters say numerous questions — including how Poorman died and why it took so long to find her — remain unanswered.

Read more: Mother has new questions after Chelsea Poorman’s body found

According to Poorman’s mother, Sheila, the coroner said part of her daughter’s cranium and some finger bones were not recovered when she was found.

At a rally for her daughter last weekend, Sheila said police had committed to searching a nearby park with a cadaver dog to see if they can find more of her daughter’s remains.

 

