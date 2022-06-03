Police seek to identify man wanted in connection with indecent acts in Mississauga parks

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with indecent acts in Mississauga.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said between May 17 and 27, between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., two women allegedly saw a man “engaging in indecent acts” as they walked along the pathways in two Mississauga parks.

Police said the parks are located near Given Road and Maple Grove Avenue and Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East.

According to police, neither woman sustained any physical injuries.

Police are now searching for a man standing between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with a skinny build and bushy eyebrows.

Officers said investigators are looking for any additional victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.