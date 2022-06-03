Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Police seek to identify man wanted in connection with indecent acts in Mississauga parks

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 3:08 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with indecent acts in Mississauga.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said between May 17 and 27, between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., two women allegedly saw a man “engaging in indecent acts” as they walked along the pathways in two Mississauga parks.

Police said the parks are located near Given Road and Maple Grove Avenue and Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged after road rage incident in Brampton, Ont.: police

According to police, neither woman sustained any physical injuries.

Police are now searching for a man standing between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with a skinny build and bushy eyebrows.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said investigators are looking for any additional victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagMississauga crime tagPRP tagMississauga parks tagIndecent act Mississauga tagMississauga indecent act taggiven road tagmaple grove avenue tagMississauga Valley Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers