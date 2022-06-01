Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after road rage incident in Brampton, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 7:37 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police said a man in Brampton, Ont., was charged after allegedly uttering threats while in possession of a BB gun.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said that on May 31 at around 6:10 a.m., a victim and suspect became “involved in a road rage incident” in the Dixie Road and Boviard Drive area of Brampton.

Police said during the interaction, the suspect allegedly uttered threats to the victim “while in possession” of a BB gun.

According to police, the man was arrested and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle.

Read more: 2 dead after boating collision in Toronto harbour: police

Police said the BB gun was located inside a holster within the vehicle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 39-year-old Brendan Deonarine from Brampton has been charged with uttering death threats.

According to police, the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police still searching for suspect in deadly road rage shooting, crash' Calgary police still searching for suspect in deadly road rage shooting, crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagRoad Rage tagUttering Threats tagBrampton Crime tagBB Gun tagDeath Threats tagPRP tagDixie Road tagboviard drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers