Man charged after road rage incident in Brampton, Ont.: police

Police said a man in Brampton, Ont., was charged after allegedly uttering threats while in possession of a BB gun.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said that on May 31 at around 6:10 a.m., a victim and suspect became “involved in a road rage incident” in the Dixie Road and Boviard Drive area of Brampton.

Police said during the interaction, the suspect allegedly uttered threats to the victim “while in possession” of a BB gun.

According to police, the man was arrested and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle.

Police said the BB gun was located inside a holster within the vehicle.

Officers said 39-year-old Brendan Deonarine from Brampton has been charged with uttering death threats.

According to police, the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.