Crime

2 dead after boating collision in Toronto harbour: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 7:23 pm
The Toronto Police Marine Unit off of Queens Quay West. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Marine Unit off of Queens Quay West. Global News

Two people are dead after a boating collision in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 31 at around 11:54 p.m., officers received a report of a boat collision in the Toronto Harbour and Tommy Thompson Park area.

Police said a single marine vessel was travelling northeast into the harbour area, when it collided with a rock island breakwater, causing the boat to capsize.

Read more: Police seek to identify cyclist after elderly woman struck while crossing street in Toronto

Officers said the force’s marine unit and the Toronto Fire marine unit attended the scene. Eight people were rescued from the vessel and water.

Police said a search was conducted to find two other people who were on the boat at the time of the collision.

Officers said the vessel was removed from the water.

According to police, the two missing people — a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman — were both deceased when they were located.

Police said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

