Police seek to identify cyclist after elderly woman struck while crossing street in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a cyclist who allegedly struck an elderly woman while she was crossing a road in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 14 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a personal injury incident in the Queens Quay West and Bay Street area.

Officers said an 86-year-old woman was crossing from the southwest corner to the northwest corner of the intersection when she was struck by a cyclist travelling in the east bound lanes.

Police said the cyclist stopped and assisted the woman “for a short time” before leaving the scene without speaking to police.

Officers said the woman was taken to hospital.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are now seeking to identify the cyclist.

Police are seeking to identify a cyclist after an elderly woman was struck in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Police said they are searching for a man who was seen wearing a dark, sleeveless top, dark-coloured shorts, white running shoes and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other video footage is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.