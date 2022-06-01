Woman, 37, charged in connection with assault investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was walking when an unknown woman allegedly picked up a large rock and threw it at her.

“She then also threw a water bottle at her,” police said in the release.

According to officers, the woman called police and the suspect was arrested.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital, but was later released.

Officers said 37-year-old Alexandra Shvarts of Richmond hill has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Police said the accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.