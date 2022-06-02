Menu

Canada

‘It’s a miracle’: St-Lazare couple helps Ukrainian family settle into new life

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 3:56 pm
Maria and Victor Vashencko, with their three children Zinaida, Volodymyr and Aleksandr, along with Jack Brown and Judith Cooper in St-Lazare, QC., on June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Maria and Victor Vashencko, with their three children Zinaida, Volodymyr and Aleksandr, along with Jack Brown and Judith Cooper in St-Lazare, QC., on June 2, 2022. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

Maria and Viktor Vashchenko and their three children are settling into their new home in Quebec after fleeing war in Ukraine.

It’s been almost a week since they arrived after a long and stressful journey.

“In our home (was) destroyed, and my husband (didn’t) have work in Kyiv,” said Maria Vashchenko. “My children don’t have opportunity to go to school, (there was no) medical support for my son, he has disabilities. So we decided, we need to leave Ukraine.”

READ MORE: How Montrealers are trying to help victims of war in Ukraine

After their home city of Kyiv became a target of the Russian invasion, the Vashchenkos fled to a safer part of Ukraine, on the border of Romania.

There, they lived in a one-bedroom apartment with their 18-year-old son, who is still living there today.

In April, through acquaintances, they were connected with Judith Cooper and Jack Brown from St-Lazare who had been following the war closely.

READ MORE: 2nd Canada-bound charter flight carrying Ukrainians arrives in Montreal

“You feel powerless – like what can you do?” said Cooper. “You have empathy for what is happening to all those people and the ramifications there are for all of us. But what can you do as an individual?”

Trending Stories

After speaking with the family, Cooper and Brown realized there was something they could do.

They own an extra house on their land that they usually rent out, but instead they decided the Vashchenkos could have it.

When others in the community heard, they all came together to donate items to make the house a home.

READ MORE: Montrealers hold vigil in support of Ukraine and its people: ‘It’s an abomination’

“We had a stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer – everything else has been donated,” said Brown. “Every room has a double, queen or single bed. There are pots, pans, dishes – you name it – it’s a fully furnished home.”

When the family arrived last Friday, they say they were in shock. They couldn’t believe the home was theirs.

“My heart was full,” said Maria Vashchencko. “I was so grateful for the people that prepared this place for my family for my children.”

The St-Lazare couple says the Vashchenckos can live in their home rent-free until they get on their feet.

Brown and Cooper humbly shrug off comments of how generous they’ve been – they say it’s a pleasure.

Meanwhile the Vashchenckos credit the couple for saving them – they call it a miracle.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1 killed in missile strike on school used as shelter in Kharkiv' Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1 killed in missile strike on school used as shelter in Kharkiv
