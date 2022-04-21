SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Montrealers hold vigil in support of Ukraine and its people: ‘It’s an abomination’

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 9:58 pm
Vigil held in Montreal's Jacques Cartier Plaza in support for Ukraine and its people. Thursday April 21st, 2022. View image in full screen
Vigil held in Montreal's Jacques Cartier Plaza in support for Ukraine and its people. Thursday April 21st, 2022. Gloria Henriquez / Global News

Several dozen people gathered in Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Square to participate in a vigil in support of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Montrealers and people from different backgrounds braved the rain to condemn Russia’s violent acts.

“[The whole] planet needs to stop this war, because if Ukraine loses, the whole world loses,” said Mirali Magerramla, a Russian-Montrealer who went to the vigil.

“Putin is a really dangerous person.”

With candles, organizers shaped the number “208”, the number of children who have lost their lives so far in the southern city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.

Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war, including deadly airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theatre.

Read more: Ukraine scoffs at Putin's Mariupol victory claim: 'The city was, is and remains Ukrainian'

“It’s an abomination to everybody and today we are here to pray for them, pray for their souls, so that God may give them rest,” said Michael Shwec, the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Council of Quebec.

Shwec urged Canadians to keep supporting Ukraine and its people. He says it’s not only a fight for their freedom but for democracy in the world.

“There are other really bad people in this world that are leading other nations and they’re just watching,” said Shwec. “If the free world doesn’t do something to help Ukraine win this war, there’s going to be some very, very bad things happening to democracies all over the world.”

Read more: Ukrainian man, 89, packs backpack to start new life in Montreal with growing family

People who attended the vigil and organizers say they will continue to gather as long as the war is ongoing.

“Everything that they [Russia] are doing to Ukraine should not be normalized and I’m pretty glad that everyone is coming together,” said Maxim Aren, a Montrealer who has family in Kiev and in the Northwestern part of Ukraine.
The vigil was one of several held across the world.

— with files from the Associated Press

