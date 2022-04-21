Montrealers hold vigil in support of Ukraine and its people: ‘It’s an abomination’

Send this page to someone via email

Several dozen people gathered in Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Square to participate in a vigil in support of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Montrealers and people from different backgrounds braved the rain to condemn Russia’s violent acts.

“[The whole] planet needs to stop this war, because if Ukraine loses, the whole world loses,” said Mirali Magerramla, a Russian-Montrealer who went to the vigil.

“Putin is a really dangerous person.”

With candles, organizers shaped the number “208”, the number of children who have lost their lives so far in the southern city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.

Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war, including deadly airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theatre.

“It’s an abomination to everybody and today we are here to pray for them, pray for their souls, so that God may give them rest,” said Michael Shwec, the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Council of Quebec.

Shwec urged Canadians to keep supporting Ukraine and its people. He says it’s not only a fight for their freedom but for democracy in the world.

“There are other really bad people in this world that are leading other nations and they’re just watching,” said Shwec. “If the free world doesn’t do something to help Ukraine win this war, there’s going to be some very, very bad things happening to democracies all over the world.”

People who attended the vigil and organizers say they will continue to gather as long as the war is ongoing.

“Everything that they [Russia] are doing to Ukraine should not be normalized and I’m pretty glad that everyone is coming together,” said Maxim Aren, a Montrealer who has family in Kiev and in the Northwestern part of Ukraine.

The vigil was one of several held across the world.

— with files from the Associated Press

