Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2nd Canada-bound charter flight carrying Ukrainians to arrive in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2022 7:15 am
Click to play video: 'Deputy PM Freeland greets 1st flight of Ukrainian refugees in Winnipeg' Deputy PM Freeland greets 1st flight of Ukrainian refugees in Winnipeg
WATCH ABOVE: Deputy PM Freeland greets 1st flight of Ukrainian refugees in Winnipeg

A second charter flight of Ukrainians who’ve been approved for emergency travel to Canada is scheduled to arrive in Montreal today.

The flight from Poland is the second to arrive in Canada this week, after a first flight arrived on Monday in Winnipeg.

Read more: Tears of joy: Emotional welcome at Winnipeg airport first step toward new lives for refugees

A third flight, bound for Halifax, is scheduled to land on June 2.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights will bring approximately 900 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Joint efforts to co-ordinate flights for Canada-bound Ukrainian refugees' Joint efforts to co-ordinate flights for Canada-bound Ukrainian refugees
Joint efforts to co-ordinate flights for Canada-bound Ukrainian refugees – Apr 20, 2022

The federal government has already welcomed thousands of Ukrainians since Russian forces first attacked in late February.

Story continues below advertisement

According to federal government data, Canada has received just over 259,000 requests for temporary residency as of May 25, with 120,668 of those applications approved.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine news tagCanada News tagcanada ukraine tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagSean Fraser tagcanada charter flight ukrainians tagcanada ukrainian flight montreal tagukrainians flight canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers