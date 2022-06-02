New murals about mental heath to be installed in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

This summer, Vernon residents will see a new large-scale art project in town that has generated some controversy.

The series is called “Behind the Mask” and addresses the theme of mental health.

While local participants feel the images share positive messages and are excited to see them installed, one city councillor says there has been negative public feedback and is concerned about the lack of public consultation.

City council approved the installation of eleven large-scale images on the sides of local buildings earlier this week.

The photographs are meant to get people talking about mental health.

“It is a real issue that has really, really escalated because of the pandemic,” said Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy.

The gallery spearheaded the project that involved Calgary artist Katie Green facilitating workshops with local participants.

“Green took them through the process of looking at identity, looking at feelings, and then creating a masked character,” Kennedy explained.

Participants were then photographed in the masks to create the final images.

“With the opioid crisis and with COVID and isolation, it has impacted all of our mental health. This is an opportunity for participants to show the inside and to show what is going on. It has been a healing experience,” said Coun. Kelly Fehr.

View image in full screen One of the images from the “Behind the Mask” series which is set to be installed on Vernon buildings. Courtesy: Katie Green

Freesia Clark was among those who participated.

“My mask is called higher self. I found it ironic that the mask-making came at a time when I had realized I had unmasked a lot of other stuff in my life,” Clark said.

She said the new mask in the image now represents her higher self.

Her photograph is expected to be installed on the side of a downtown parkade.

Clark said she’s looking forward to people seeing it as they drive by on Highway 97 and hopes they see the “cheery brightness” of the image.

View image in full screen Freesia Clark’s photograph in the “Behind the Mask” art project. Courtesy: Katie Green

Coun. Scott Anderson, however, said the project, which is expected to be up for five years, should have had more consultation.

“There has been no consultation. When Michelle Loughery’s murals went up, there was an extensive public consultation and general public buy-in. In this case, as we’ve seen on social media, the reaction has been overwhelmingly negative,” Anderson said.

The art gallery said it followed the process in place to get the art approved.

“I really encourage people to come into the gallery and learn a little bit about the stories. Come and see why we are so excited about this project for Vernon,” Kennedy said.

Smaller versions of the art are also on display at the gallery.

Kennedy said the entire project will cost around $100,000. The City of Vernon voted on Monday to contribute $33,000.