New public art inspired by London, Ont. nickname ‘Forest City’ unveiled downtown

The City of London unveiled new public art on Friday inspired by a nickname the city is proud to hold.

In a release, the City says “SITELINES” is a sculptural canopy created by artist Jyhling Lee, and will be a new landmark inspired by the city’s nickname “Forest City.”

The sculpture represents forest treeline, the skyline, heritage architecture, trees and plants.

The City says it’s an art installation “which provides viewers the opportunity to interpret natural and urban surroundings in imaginative ways.”

“SITELINES is an excellent example of how public and private partnerships are helping to place public art throughout London,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “This art also contributes creatively to the ongoing revitalization of London’s core and is a superb addition to the City’s public arts collection.”

The artwork was funded by Tricar Developments Inc. and installed on public property outside their Azure Condominiums at 505 Talbot Street.

The artwork is owned and will be maintained by the City of London.

“This public art project has been an exciting journey, (from) the initial artist jury selection process through to seeing the final sculpture beautifully displayed,” said Jen Grozelle, the manager of marketing and media at Tricar Developments Inc.

SITELINES is located near the northwest corner of Talbot Street and Dufferin Avenue, and offers pedestrians a shady public area to experience this art while underneath the canopy.

SITELINES was created by professional artist, architect and educator Jyhling Lee of figureground studios, according to the release.

The City says Lee has been involved in a wide range of public art projects across Canada and has been recognized nationally through awards and publications.

Lee was selected through the City’s Public Art Program process administered by the London Arts Council.

Introducing SITELINES, a new public art piece located outside the Azure Condominiums & created by artist Jyhling Lee. SITELINES is a sculptural canopy & new landmark capturing the essence of London & is inspired by the nickname “Forest City”. More: https://t.co/VgNGlCFiBj pic.twitter.com/KARyg6Y1GL — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) October 15, 2021