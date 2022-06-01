Peterborough police make arrest in jewelry heist at Lansdowne Place mall

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of jewelry from a store in Lansdowne Place mall following a second break and enter at the mall on the same day.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m on Monday, May 30, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the mall. Officers located a suspect hiding behind a door.

During the man’s arrest, he was found in possession of eight grams of fentanyl along with several items from a break and enter reported around 6 a.m. Monday. In that incident police say dozens of necklaces and watches totalling $19,000 were stolen from a jewelry store in the mall.

“Some of the jewelry from the break and enter Monday morning has not been recovered,” police stated.

Further investigation determined the suspect was connected to a break and enter on May 29 at a business in the area of Ford Street and Lansdowne Street West.

A 25-year-old Peterborough was arrested and charged with three counts each of break and enter with intent to commit and indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order, as well as one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday morning. No name was released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

